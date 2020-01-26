Cooking Oil Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2017 to 2026

Cooking Oil Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Cooking Oil Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Cooking Oil Market over the assessment period 2017 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Cooking Oil Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Cooking Oil Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Cooking Oil Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Cooking Oil market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Cooking Oil Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Cooking Oil Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Cooking Oil Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Cooking Oil market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Cooking Oil Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Cooking Oil Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Cooking Oil Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Witness Increased Consumption and Demand for Cooking Oils

Sale of cooking oil across various regions in the globe has been significantly increasing since the past several years. However, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the cooking oil market. This is mainly driven by increasing population growth across countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), especially China and India that are highly populated (Chinese population in 2017 was 1,409,517,397 and has touched 1,415,045,928 in the first four months of 2018 and is still growing).

Moreover, governments in these regions are supporting the development of healthy cooking oils, considering the increasing health disorders and chronic diseases. In China, rates of chronic diseases is on the higher side with high expenses on medications. Consequently, cooking oil manufacturing companies in China started introducing new healthy cooking oils that DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) algal oil in order to prevent or reduce heart diseases and other health issues. With growing domestic demand for cooking oils in the APEJ region, the sales of cooking oil in this region is expected to grow exponentially to reach a significant value by the end of the year of assessment. APEJ is expected to reflect high market attractiveness for cooking oils during the assessment period.

Moreover, another factor contributing to the increasing sales of cooking oils is the channel of distribution preferred by manufactures. Apart from convenience stores, or supermarkets and hypermarkets, distributors of cooking oil are using online sales channel to enhance their reach consequently improving the sales of cooking oils. Additionally, using online sales channel also offers additional benefits apart from cooking oil delivery at homes. People can avail lucrative discounts and promotional offers on various cooking oil brands. This has accelerated the growth in sales of cooking oils across regions.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

