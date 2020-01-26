Electric Kettle Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2019 – 2027

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, TMR (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

The business report on the global Electric Kettle market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Electric Kettle is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Market Segmentation:

Electric Kettle market has been segmented on the basis of material used, type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product material used the electric kettle market is segmented into plastic or stainless steel. Among both the segment, the plastic electric kettle is expected to grow significantly in the near future. On the basis of type, the market of an electric kettle is segmented into see through and opaque. Among both, the segment opaque electric kettle holds the major share of the market. On the basis of distribution channel, the electric kettle market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online stores and others. To cater to increasing demand for electric kettle online stores are partnering with international brands and are offering the electric kettle with an attractive pricing. Competition is also expected to intensify in the market in the forecast period mainly due to the presence of local players offering electric kettle at reasonable prices.

Electric Kettle Market Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of an electric kettle is divided into five different regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment, North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest consumer of an electric kettle. In North America region U.S. is generating the major revenue. Although Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, Europe, on the other hand, is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the electric kettle market.

Electric Kettle Market Drivers:

Demand for see through electric kettle from consumers is increasing enormously which in turn is expected to drive the market of electric kettles globally. Endorsements done by celebrities, advertisements in various social media are growing at a faster pace, because of which the demand for electric kettle is also increasing, due to which the market is also growing to a greater extant. As electric kettles are available in smaller option as well, so it becomes very handy to carry it everywhere, its portability is a key reason the market for electric kettles is growing at a significant rate. Manufacturers are focusing on providing advanced options in electric kettles due to increasing needs of customers with accordance to this product, is showing significant growth in the last few years. The demand for electric kettle is high among the in the developing nations especially in the urban population, due to factors such as better infrastructural facilities, increase in working population and high purchasing power. Moreover, growth in the trend for virtual kitchens along with safety benefits and comfort to the users and the rise in fuel prices for conventional gas kettles are the key major factors that are expected to drive the electric kettle market.

Electric Kettle Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in electric kettle market are the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Company, Morphy Richards Ltd., Philips S.p.A., Bajaj Auto Limited, Hamilton Beach, Inc., Bonavita Inc, Breville Group Limited. Cuisinart, Inc., and Zojirushi America Corporation among others.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

