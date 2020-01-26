Frozen Juice Bases Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Frozen Juice Bases market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Frozen Juice Bases market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Frozen Juice Bases market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global frozen juice bases market has been segmented as-

Artificial

Natural

On the basis of fruit type, the global frozen juice bases market has been segmented as-

Berries Grapes Blueberries Strawberries Raspberries Cranberries Others (Blackcurrant, Goji Berries, etc.)

Drupes Plum Peaches Olive Others (Coconut, Sole, etc.)

Citrus Orange Lime/Lemon Tangerine Others (Mandarins, Grapefruits, etc.)

Pomes Apple Pear Quince Others (Firethorn, Hawthorn, etc.)

Pepos Cantaloupe Watermelon Pumpkin Others (cantelope, cucumber)

Others (other tropical fruits)

On the basis of end use, the global frozen juice bases market has been segmented as-

Food Processing Confectionaries Desserts & Dressings Others (processed meat, ice creams, etc.)

Beverage Processing Dairy-based Beverages Ready-to-drink (RTD) Beverages Spirits and Liqueurs Smoothies & Cocktails Others (Concentrates, juice bars, etc.)

Food services

Global Frozen Juice Bases: Key Players

Some of the major players of frozen juice bases include GLCC Co., Lyons Magnus, Inc., Balchem Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Company, Variety Foods, Inc., Nanci's Frozen Yogurt, Döhler GmbH, Tree Top Inc., HP Ingredients Corporation, Grünewald International, etc. More industrialists and other market participants have been showing keen interests towards frozen juice bases as the demand is emerging every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As a flavor-enhancing ingredient, the frozen juice bases have revitalizing demand among consumers over the world. Also, the frozen juice bases are progressively consumed in nonalcoholic drinks which has flourishing interest among the customers. Because of extended distribution channels and growth in infrastructure in the supply chains all over the world, is expected that there would be beneficial returns for the industrialists and other market members of global frozen juice bases market during the forecast period.

Global Frozen Juice Bases: A Regional Outlook

Frozen juice bases are largely consumed across over the world owing to its abundant applications. Among all the regions, Europe has the conspicuous consumption of frozen juice bases principally in the countries, such as Germany, Italy, U.K, and others due to increasing consumption of smoothies and juice blends. In the Asia Pacific, the escalating imports of flavorants and a growing number of food processing industries over the years have contributed to the positive growth of the frozen juice bases market. In the region of North America, the frozen juice bases are intensely used fruit purees and sauces in food services along with households. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the frozen juice bases are consumed in cocktails, juice concentrates, and others. Owing to all the above driving factors, the global frozen juice bases market is expected to escalate in terms of value and volume during the period of forecast.

The frozen juice bases market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the frozen juice bases market, including but not limited to regional markets, nature, form, product type, end use, and distribution channel.

The Study is a Source of Reliable Data On:

Frozen juice bases market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The Frozen juice bases market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates are included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the frozen juice bases market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the frozen juice bases Market Report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the Frozen juice bases market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the Frozen juice bases market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

