Global Biological Drugs Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Primary source of biological drugs are living cells. These drugs are used in treatment and prevention of chronic diseases such as cancer, severe blood disorders and few other auto-immune diseases. The complex structure of biological drugs separates them from other conventional drug types. Demand for biological drugs has grown in recent past, which is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. In addition, government organization are endorsing the usage of biological drugs, which in turn is translating into growth of global biological drugs market.

List of key players profiled in the Biological Drugs market research report:

Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories., Novartis AG., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Idec.

By Type

Therapeutic Protein, Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine

By Application

Hospital, Clinics, Research Centers

The global Biological Drugs market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Biological Drugs market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Biological Drugs. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

