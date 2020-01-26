Global ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication industry. ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication industry.. The ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market research report:

Air Liquide (France)

Messer (Germany)

Cryotec Anlagenbau (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Airgas (US)

Southern Industrial Gas (Malaysia)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

nexAir (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Praxair(US)

The Linde Group (US)

The global ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

The ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon dioxide

Acetylene

Industry Segmentation

Metal industry

Automotive

Rail & shipping

Aerospace & defense

Heavy machinery

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of ?Industrial Gases for Metals and Metal Fabrication. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

