Global LNG Bunkering Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

LNG as a bunker fuel has the inherent properties to comply with environmental emission norms that are to come into effect in future. This is because it has negligible sulfur content and its combustion emits low NOx as compared to that produced by fuel oil and marine diesel oil. At present, only 45 vessels globally utilize LNG as a bunker fuel with the majority of these vessels operating in the inland waterways of Northern Europe. Nevertheless, port authorities in Northern Europe are investing substantially in promoting the use of LNG as a bunker fuel. For example, Norway is investing substantially for the development of LNG bunkering terminals at major trading ports. In Norway, the presence of several small-scale LNG production units enables easy distribution of LNG to bunker terminals.

Skangas, Shell (Gasnor), Statoil, Barents Naturgass, Engie, Bomin and Linde, Eni Norge, Harvey Gulf, Polskie LNG, Korea Gas Corp, Gaz Metro,

By Vessel

Tankers, Container Ships, Bulk & General Cargo Vessels, Ferries & Offshore Support Vessels,

By Type

Truck-to-Ship, Ship-to-Ship, Port-to-Ship, Others,

The global LNG Bunkering market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the LNG Bunkering market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of LNG Bunkering. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

