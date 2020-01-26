Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Traffic Marking Paints market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Traffic Marking Paints industry.. The Traffic Marking Paints market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Traffic Marking Paints market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Traffic Marking Paints market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Traffic Marking Paints market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Traffic Marking Paints market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Traffic Marking Paints industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

TATU

Nippon Paint

KICTEC

Zhejiang Brother

3M

Asian Paints PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

DAE HWA PAINT MFG

Hempel

Ennis Flint

Luteng Tuliao

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Rainbow Brand

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Automark



The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Others

On the basis of Application of Traffic Marking Paints Market can be split into:

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Other

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Traffic Marking Paints Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Traffic Marking Paints industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Traffic Marking Paints market for the forecast period 2019–2024.