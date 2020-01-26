Granola Bars Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Granola Bars market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Granola Bars market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Granola Bars market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Granola Bars among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Product and packaging innovation are some of the factors that would ensure smooth growth of the granola bars market in the future. Due to the lucrative nature of the market, the manufacturers operating in this field are constantly engaged in upgrading their products in order to ensure proper sustenance in the granola bars market.

Geographically, the global market for granola bars is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America held the most dominant market share in the granola bars market in 2016 and is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high awareness among consumers about the benefits of granola.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising health consciousness among consumers in this region. Further, owing to the lucrative nature of the granola bars market and huge investment potential in the countries such as India, China, and Japan manufacturers of granola bars are looking to penetrate this region for expansion opportunities.

Major players included in the global granola bars market include General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), The Kellogg Company (U.S.), PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.) and Oriole Healthy Food (U.S.) among others.

