Injectable Drug Delivery Market Presents an Overall Analysis ,Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2021

The latest report published by PMR on the Injectable Drug Delivery Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2015 – 2021 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

Vital Market Information Included in the Report:

Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape

Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment

Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery in different regions

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Injectable Drug Delivery Market:

What is the projected growth rate of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market during the forecast period?

What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market?

Which market player is dominating the Injectable Drug Delivery Market in region 1?

Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?

What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market during the forecast period 2015 – 2021?

The Injectable Drug Delivery Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.

European drug injectable market growth is being fuelled by favorable reimbursement policies, rising incidence of cancer, HIV, and diabetes, and increasing patient compliance with injectables. Additionally, entry of newer injectable drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in March 2015, Novo Nordisk received a marketing approval from the European Commission for Saxena, a drug intended to treat obesity. According to the WHO, obesity affected 39% of adults in 2014. Thus, the market is expected to grow based on above mentioned factors. However, safety concerns, pain associated with injections, risk of blood born infections, and availability of alternative delivery methods such as oral and transdermal are key reasons anticipated to restraint the growth of the European drug injectable market. According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), people who inject the drugs (PWID) are at increased risk of HIV infection in Europe. For instance, in 2012 prevalence of HIV was observed 5% or more among PWID in 19 countries of Europe such as Spain, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Hence, the safety is a major issue related to an injectable drug which might restraint the market growth.

Major players operating in the European drug delivery market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Pfizer, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Alkermes.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Injectable Drug Delivery Market market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Injectable Drug Delivery Market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

