Microturbines Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024

Microturbines can be defined as a small scale power generators that produce electrical power by burning gaseous and liquid fuels. The combustion of these fuels in the turbine results in high speed rotation of the turbine shaft, which then turns an electrical generator for producing electrical power. Microturbines operate at high speeds and can be used only for power generation or for CHP (combined heat and power) applications similar to gas turbines. Microturbines are capable of operating on an array of fuels including natural gas, biogas, sour gases, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, heating oil, etc.. Microturbines are designed in such a way that they combine the reliability of an aircraft’s auxiliary power system along with the manufacturing economics of a turbocharger. Microturbine systems are usually air cooled with some designs utilizing air bearings.Therefore, these turbines eliminate both oil and water systems that are commonly used in reciprocating engines. Microturbines have low emission combustion system, whose emission performance is comparable to that of larger gas turbines. Microturbines also have potential for reduced maintenance with their uptime being around 99% and are highly reliable and durable for generating continuous and high quality power.

List of key players profiled in the Microturbines market research report:

Capstone, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Niigata Power, Micro Turbine Technology BV, FlexEnergy, Elliott Group, BLADON JETS, Ansaldo Energia

By Power Rating

12–50 KW, 51–250 KW, Above 250 KW

By Application

CHP (Combined Heat & Power), Standby Power,

By End-user

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The global Microturbines market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Microturbines market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Microturbines. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

