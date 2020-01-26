NASA caused board 11 brand new grandaunt astronauts adding up the amount of those qualified for spaceflight duties and assignments which will widen the range of humankind ’s horizons in space study for a long time to come. The astronauts finished two years of instruction in the necessary area and are the first to be graduated since the Artemis program came on board.

The new graduates may be allocated assignments headed for the International Space Station, the moon, and most likely, Mars. To accomplish a lunar exploration that is sustainable later on within this decade, NASA will assign a very first woman and a second man to the moon’s surface by the year 2024. Along with this, lunar assignments are usually planned once every year; therefore Mars’ individual exploration is scheduled for its mid-2030s.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, at the graduation ceremony, which occurred at the Johnson Space Center, Houston, the individuals are a representation of America’s greatest. He made it crystal clear that 2020 went to be the sign of this rebirth of launch American astronauts on rockets owned by Americans in the American land.

Read more at NASA Ready to Ship its Graduate Astronauts to Mars, Moon, and Space Station