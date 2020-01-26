Steel Scrap Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Steel Scrap market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Steel Scrap industry.. The Steel Scrap market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Steel Scrap market research report:
ArcelorMittal
AnSteel Scrap Group
Anyang Steel Scrap
BaoSteel Scrap Group
Baotou Steel Scrap
Benxi Steel Scrap
CSC
Evraz Group
Fangda Steel Scrap
Gerdau
Hebei Steel Scrap Group
Hyundai Steel Scrap
IMIDRO
JFE
Jianlong Group
Jingye Steel Scrap
Jiuquan Steel Scrap
JSW
Maanshan Steel Scrap
Metinvest
MMK
NSSMC
The global Steel Scrap market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Flat Steel Scrap
Long Steel Scrap
Tubular Steel Scrap
By application, Steel Scrap industry categorized according to following:
Construction
Shipping
Energy
Packaging
Consumer Appliances Industry
Housing
Automotive
Others
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Steel Scrap market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Steel Scrap. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
