Steel Scrap Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Steel Scrap market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Steel Scrap industry.. The Steel Scrap market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Steel Scrap market research report:

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Scrap Group

Anyang Steel Scrap

BaoSteel Scrap Group

Baotou Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

CSC

Evraz Group

Fangda Steel Scrap

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Scrap Group

Hyundai Steel Scrap

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel Scrap

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

JSW

Maanshan Steel Scrap

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC

The global Steel Scrap market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Flat Steel Scrap

Long Steel Scrap

Tubular Steel Scrap

By application, Steel Scrap industry categorized according to following:

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Steel Scrap market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Steel Scrap. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

