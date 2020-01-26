The Hottest period of years has been Experienced from the 2010s Decade: Reports according to NASA and NOAA

According to both NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the last decade has been the hottest recorded ever. New data acquired from the NOAA administration indicates that the global yearly temperature has gone up by averagely 0.07 degree Celcius in every ten years since 1880 and more than two times since 1981. This is a clear indication that our planet Earth is getting hotter despite deniers’ beliefs.

According to NASA Goddard Space Studies Institute director Gavin Schmidt, from the 1960s, every decade has experienced a slightly warmer period from the previous decade. According to the NOAA graph of the ten hottest periods(1880-2019),2016 was the hottest year,2019, following closely. The highest ever experienced ocean temperatures were in the year 2019, making the Indian Ocean acidic and causing sea levels to rise to lead to extreme weather. John Abraham, a professor of thermal science s at the St Thomas University of Minnesota, stated that the speed of warming had gone up by about 500% since the late years of the 1980s.

Professor Lijing Cheng of the Beijing Institute of Atmospheric compares the heat in the world's oceans over

