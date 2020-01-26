Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market research report:

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

The global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Other

By application, Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins industry categorized according to following:

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Composites

Other

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

