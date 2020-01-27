Advanced Shopping Technology Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Advanced Shopping Technology market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Advanced Shopping Technology market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Advanced Shopping Technology market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Advanced Shopping Technology market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Advanced Shopping Technology market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Advanced Shopping Technology market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

On the basis of component, the global Advanced Shopping Technology market report covers the following segments:

Key Trends

Stiff competition from the online marketplace has generated a pressing need for companies to resort to latest technologies such as big data, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud to become nimble. Other factors, stoking demand for advanced shopping technology is the proliferation of big names – both global and local – in the domain of retail and the increasing spending capacity of people all over the world.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Market Potential

Multinational and deep-pocketed retailers worldwide are launching various advanced technological products to woo consumers. Take for example Amazon. It has recently launched Amazon Go, which uses computer vision and sensors to register items picked up by consumers in a store. One just needs to scan an app as he/she enters the Amazon Go shop.

As consumers shop, the sensors throughout the store identify the items in the cart. They detect when a product is being taken off the shelf and when it is being put back. It keeps track of them in a virtual cart. While the shopper steps out of the store, Amazon automatically debits the charged amount from the consumers account. The technologies leveraged to facilitate the seamless process are sensor fusion, computer vision, and deep learning.

Wal-Mart, again, is experimenting with 'Virtual Toy Store' displays in public places such as the Toronto subway. Passers-by can purchase any toy by scanning a QR code with their smartphone after checking out the 3D images of current toys on display.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Regional Outlook

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regions in the global shopping technology market. North America and Europe, being economically advanced regions, have witnessed gigantic progress in the domain of technology. They are also home to some of the most prominent names in the domain of retail. All these have shaped their markets as dominant ones where uptake of advanced shopping technologies among retailers is high. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market that is on course to generating more business in the market in the next couple of years on account the explosive growth in the domain of shopping and bigger local and large international players jumping into the fray.

Global Advanced Shopping Technology Market: Competitive Analysis

Various multinational technology giants and big retail names are operating in the advanced shopping technology market. Some of them are Google, Amazon, Toshiba, Wal-Mart, Procter and Gamble, etc.

All the players running in the global Advanced Shopping Technology market are elaborated thoroughly in the Advanced Shopping Technology market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Advanced Shopping Technology market players.

