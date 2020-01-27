Agrimony Market Overview and Forecast up to 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Agrimony market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Agrimony market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Agrimony market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Agrimony among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

Agrimony market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region.

By form, agrimony market can be segmented into powder and dried leaf form. Among which the demand for dried leaf form is expected to increase in the forecast period.

By application, agrimony market can be segmented into food and beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry. In food and beverage industry the agrimony herb is used to make herbal tea as it cures a sore throat and diarrhea. It also prevents skin diseases. In the pharmaceutical industry, agrimony is used for sore throat, mild diarrhea, upset stomach, diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), fluid retention, gallbladder disorders, cancer, tuberculosis, bleeding, corns, and warts due to the presence of tannins, coumarins, flavonoids, including luteolin, volatile oil, and polysaccharides. It can also be used as a gargle, heart tonic, sedative, and antihistamine. Agrimony can be applied directly to the skin as a mild drying agent and for inflammation as well.

By distribution channel, agrimony market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales can be further sub-segmented into convenience stores, specialty stores, pharmacy stores, online retail, and others.

By region, the agrimony market can be segmented into five distinct regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among which Europe, Western Asia, and Northern Europe is the native of agrimony.

Agrimony Market Drivers Restraints and Trends

Major drivers driving the global agrimony market include the growing health concern among consumers and rising demand for herbal treatments. Based on the benefits of the agrimony, the medicinal demand of it is increasing and people are getting attracted towards it. It has been studied that due to the presence of anti-diabetic property, the active components of agrimony can moderate the glucose and insulin uptake processes in the body better than many other natural diabetic treatments. It acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and aids in digestion. It also improves respiratory conditions like bronchitis and sinus issues too. It improves skin health, prevents psoriasis, eczema, or any other skin condition. It detoxifies the body and modifies the function of the liver and gallbladder, thereby preventing serious health issues and promoting overall metabolic efficiency. Recent studies are also being carried out about agrimony’s anti-cancerous properties, which can be further used to prevent cancer. These medicinal benefits of agrimony are opening great opportunities to the global market.

Apart from all the benefits and uses, the herbal remedies from agrimony must be used carefully, as they can cause certain susceptible individuals to experience the symptoms of photodermatitis, a type of skin rash which can develop after the consumption of the herb and which comes on when the person's skin is constantly exposed to direct sunlight. The consumption of this medicine can also lower down blood pressure level of that particular individual, hence the herbal remedies should not be carried out by those who are susceptible to low blood pressure issues. These are some of the factors which can further retain the agrimony market to grow in the forecast period.

Agrimony Market Key Players

Some of the major key players involved in the production of agrimony are Emorsgate Seeds, Falcon Russia., Healingherbs Ltd., G. Baldwin & Co., Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., Carrubba INC., and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

