Botanical Supplements Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018 – 2028

Botanical Supplements Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Botanical Supplements market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Botanical Supplements market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Botanical Supplements market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Botanical Supplements market.

The readers of the Botanical Supplements Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Botanical Supplements Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Botanical Supplements market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Notable Development

The global botanical supplements market is rife with developments that are significant in terms of determining the market’s future and shaping its competitors’ landscape. Some of the prominent developments that have occurred are delineated below:

2017: In the March of the year, a new vegan protein was developed by MusclePharm Corporation. The series is called Natural. And, it goes without saying that vegan protein could grab the attention of a whole community of people who have given up on any animal based products. Another company – NBTY – has come up with flavoured protein powders based on plants. Some of the flavours include vanilla bean, dark cocoa, and mixed berry super fruits flavors.

The global botanical supplements market is fragmented. And, prominent players in the global botanical supplements market are The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.; Botanicalife International of America, Inc.; Arizona Natural Products; Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd.; and Blackmores Limited, among others.

Global Botanical Supplements Market: Key trends and driver

The global botanical supplements market is riding on the back of numerous trends and drivers. Few of these are outlined below and a comprehensive analysis can be had from the upcoming report on the global botanical supplements market, prepared by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Rise in obesity is one of the biggest issues the world is facing and that is leading to growth in the global botanical supplements market. Among young adults, the prevalence of obesity is 35.7% and among middle-aged people, it is 42.8%. Awareness regarding use of certain herbs for weight loss is adding to this upward trajectory in a positive way. Part of this trend originates from growing popularity of indigenous medicine in China and India.

Poor lifestyle is leading to poor dietary habits and that is leading to deficiency of essential vitamins and nutrients and that is propelling the global botanical supplements up significantly. Longer work days and rise of dual income families are primary reasons behind the low-nutrition diets. As employment brings with it hectic works and longer work days, the will to prepare elaborate means is waning away.

Global Botanical Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

Over the forecast period, the North American region will take away the biggest slice of the growth pie, owing to massive levels of obesity, rising awareness, and rise of veganism, which is a diet devoid of any animal based products. Besides, in countries like Mexico, more and more people are seeing growing popularity of nutraceuticals.

The report is segmented into the following:

Segmentation by Source

Leaves

Barks

Fruits & Vegetables

Roots

Segmentation by Product

Capsules & Tablets

Powder

Liquids

Segmentation by Application

Additional Nutrition

Medicinal & Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Segmentation by End-use

Infant

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Old-aged

Key players analyzed:

ADM

Glanbia PLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Blackmores Limited

Nutraceutical International Corporation

NBTY, Inc.

Arizona Natural Products

Ricola AG

Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Global Botanical Supplements Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

