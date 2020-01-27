Construction Repaint Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Construction Repaint Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=689&source=atm

Drivers and Restraints

Worn-off paint coatings in a large number of commercial and residential buildings and the damage of paints in various construction structures over time are the key factors driving the demand for construction repaints. Coupled with this, the rising demand for various repair and maintenance activities in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction repaint market. The demand for paints in different end-use industries such oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, and pharmaceutical is expected to stimulate the demand for construction repaints for various applications.

In contrast, volatility in the raw materials prices due to fluctuating crude oil prices and growing popularity of glass buildings are crucial factors expected to hinder the growth of the construction repaints market. The application of durable paints, which has slowed down the decay of paints in buildings, is likely to impede the growth of the construction repaint market to some extent. In addition, the high cost involved in the manufacturing of paints having high performance characteristics is expected to hinder the growth of the market in some regions. However, the demand for bio-based paint materials – driven by stringent environmental regulations by various governments in developed and developing regions – is anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for players in the construction repaint market.

Global Construction Repaint Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to contribute a major share in the construction repaint industry. The growth in the region is driven by the construction of residential and commercial buildings in countries such as China, Japan, and India, which has spurred the demand for cost-effective construction repaints. Growth of non-residential constructions due to increased urbanization in these countries and the rise in infrastructural spending have stimulated the demand for construction repaints in Asia Pacific. Companies vying for a significant share in these regions need to evaluate the market dynamics and the key development trends to devise business strategies.

Companies mentioned in the report:

Prominent players operating in the construction repaint market include Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd.

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=689&source=atm

