Enterprise WLAN Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 – 2028





Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the segments reviewed in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a prominent market for enterprise WLAN. The high consumer awareness regarding the merits of these networks and early introduction of advanced technologies due to the presence of many key players are driving the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, will offer numerous promising prospects to global vendors. The widening pool of working population and emerging technology hubs is largely benefiting the market in the region. The escalating development and adoption of cloud-based services and growing investments in the IT and telecommunication sector are fuelling the growth of the region.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of players in the global WLAN enterprise market are focusing towards technological advancements and product innovation to enhance their visibility in the market. Key players are looking upon mergers and partnerships as viable growth strategies to stay ahead in the market. Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprises, Extreme Network, Dell Inc., ZTE Corporation, Ruckus, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Huawei, and Juniper Networks.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Enterprise WLAN market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

