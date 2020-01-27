Femoral Prostheses Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Femoral Prostheses market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Femoral Prostheses market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Femoral Prostheses market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Notable Developments

Improvements in medical manufacturing have created fresh opportunities for growth within the global femoral protheses market.

A recent research published in the Journal of Arthroplasty reveals key details about the importance of osteonecrosis in femoral treatments. This factor has generated valuable cues for vendors looking to develop improved prosthetic devices. Furthermore, the manufacturing dynamics of vendors have undergone key changes in recent times. The leading market players are focusing on improving the performance of their prosthetic devices.

Entry into the global femoral prostheses market is guarded by a number of quality checks and prerequisites. The vendors are required to prove their capability in terms of medical expertise, end-user centricity, and safety. This factor is expected to improve the overall quality of devices manufactured by the certified vendors.

Some of the leading players in the global femoral prostheses market are:

Exactech Inc.

Limacorporate Spa

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medacta International SA

Global Femoral Prostheses Market: Growth Drivers

Changing Perceptions of People

Use of femoral prostheses has gained widespread popularity in recent times. The medical fraternity has made extensive efforts to persuade people of the harmlessness of using prosthetic devices. This factor, coupled with the presence of qualified manufacturers for prosthetic devices, has given a thrust to market growth. Moreover, the rising number of amputation procedures has also generated tremendous demand within the global market. The next few years would be crucial for the vendors operating in the global femoral prostheses market. These vendors are expected to tap into the acceptance of the masses toward femoral prostheses.

Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries

The incidence of sports injuries and accidents has increased in recent times. This has also created stellar demand within the global femoral prostheses market. The large-scale investments directed towards maintaining the health of sportspersons has also driven market demand. In a recent incident, football star Marcelo suffered injuries in the femoral area, following which he did not make his way to the training session for Real Madrid Football Club. Such incidents have created tremendous demand for improved therapies and treatment for femoral injuries. Henceforth, the global femoral prostheses market is set to grow at a boisterous pace in the years to follow.

