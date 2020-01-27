Gamification in Education Market To Boost Demand And Forecast In Upcoming Year2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Gamification in Education market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

competitive landscape of global gamification in education market include –

Bunchball (US)

NIIT (India)

MPS Interactive (India)

Microsoft (US)

D2L (Canada)

Top Hat (Canada)

Classcraft Studios (Canada)

Recurrence (US)

Fundamentor (India)

Cognizant (US)

BLUErabbit (Mexico)

Google (Grasshopper) (US)

Kahoot (Norway)

CK-12 (US)

Kuato Studios (US)

Global Gamification in Education Market: Key Dynamics

Corporate Employees and Professionals Need to Stay Updated

In the fast developing and evolving world, there is always something new left to learn. It has become important for every person in the corporate or professional world to stay updated with the latest methods of work, technology, and leadership. This forms an important basis for growth in the global gamification in education market.

With packed schedules and high work pressure, it is difficult for professionals to focus on learning new techniques. This way, corporates are introducing fun-filled learning techniques to help employees stay updated and improve their work efficiency. These aspects are predicted to boost growth in the global gamification in education market.

Academic Institutions Shifting from Conventional Teaching Methods

At the same time, universities and schools are shifting from conventional teaching methods to interesting learning aspects. This is being done to keep students excited and help improve learning outcomes. Such interests among academic institutions is expected to promote growth in the global gamification in education market.

Technology to Boost Demand

Technology plays a huge role in aiding growth in the global gamification in education market. With new technology entering the market, the products in the global gamification in education market will also evolve. It will also enable players to cater to the varying requirement of their consumers. Further, easy availability of connected devices like smartphones and easy access to internet are some of the other factors that will support growth in the global gamification in education market.

Global Gamification in Education Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America is believed to hold the highest share in the global gamification in education market. The presence of large number of technology companies that are known to develop products in the global gamification in education market is a primary factor for growth here. Besides, the well-developed internet infrastructure and high levels of literacy are other factors augmenting demand here. Besides North America, Europe will continue to remain important for companies in the global gamification in education market.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Gamification in Education market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

