Home Diagnostics Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During2017 – 2025

Global Home Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising awareness about the importance of self-monitoring and self-diagnosis of diseases among consumers is the cardinal force driving the global home diagnostics market. The increasing initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations are escalating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and hypertension is propelling the demand for home diagnostics systems.

Despite the significant boost provided by technological advancements, the growth of the market is inhibited by the high cost associated with production and product up-gradation. This increases the pricing pressures on consumers, which is further compounded by the lack of favorable reimbursement policies. However, the rising consumer disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is creating immense growth opportunities for home diagnostics systems manufacturers.

Global Home Diagnostics Market: Regional Segmentation

The regional markets studied in the research report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe account for a substantial combined share in the market. The growth of these regions is fuelled by the rising awareness about personal health and hygiene, rapidly growing geriatric population, and conducive socio-economic conditions. Moreover, the advent of innovative and accurate testing kits is augmenting the growth of the regions.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding patient base coupled with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated and infectious diseases is translating into the greater uptake of home diagnostics systems in the region. The growth of the region is also supplemented by the growing investments by governments and private organizations and cheap procurement and production facilities.

Global Home Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Several players in the global home diagnostics market are focusing on launch of new products in order to diversify their product portfolio. Moreover, the market is witnessing rising partnerships and collaborations among the majority of players as a part of their primary growth strategy to consolidate their presence. Some of the key players in the market are Bayer AG, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG Inc., Abaxis Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Alere Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Danaher Corporation.

