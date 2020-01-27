Hydrogen Storage Market will be Massively Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Hydrogen Storage market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Hydrogen Storage market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

growth dynamics of the market and its key segments and includes vast quantitative and qualitative details about aspects such as market valuation, overall sales, demand and supply statistics in key regional markets, and overall future growth prospects.

The report also presents a detailed overview of the factors expected to have a notable impact on the overall development of the market in the next few years, including growth drivers, challenges, regulatory aspects across key regional markets, opportunities, and level of competition. The competitive landscape of the global hydrogen storage market is also analyzed in great details in the report, presenting before the reader a clear idea of challenges that established vendors could present to the growth aspirations of other vendors.

Global Hydrogen Storage Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global hydrogen storage market is chiefly driven by the mounting global demand for transportation fuels, the increased focus on the development of cleaner fuels to satiate this demand, and the vast technological developments observed in the field of fuel cell vehicles in the past few years. Hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles are expected to replace conventional fuel powered vehicles to a significant extent in the near future, especially in developed economies across regions such as North America and Europe.

The rising consumption of hydrogen across industries such as oil refining, chemicals, and metal working is also expected to be a key driver of the market over the report’s forecast period. However, despite the vast growth opportunities, factors such as the limited or underdeveloped hydrogen refilling facilities in certain emerging economies will act as a major restraint to the overall growth prospects of the global hydrogen storage market.

Global Hydrogen Storage Market: Geographical Outlook

Of the key regional markets for hydrogen storage, Asia Pacific is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global hydrogen storage market. The region leads on account of the high demand for industrially viable compounds such as methanol in developing economies with strong industrial sectors such as China and India. Additionally, the increasingly stringent regulatory scenario governing the oil and gas sector in these countries, chiefly to promote the increased production of cleaner fuels is also expected to drive the increased demand for hydrogen storage in the next few years.

Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea are adopting innovative measures to promote the development of fuel cell vehicles through subsidies and investments. These factors are also expected to strengthen Asia Pacific’s position in the global hydrogen storage market in the next few years.

Companies mentioned in the report

Some of the key vendors operating in the global hydrogen storage market are Worthington Industries, Inc., Linde AG, Luxfer Holdings Plc, and Praxair, Inc.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Hydrogen Storage market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

