Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

In 2025, the market size of the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices .

This report studies the global market size of Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players in global MICR devices market are ACOM Solutions, Inc., Canon, Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Epson America, Inc., Murni Solusindo Nusantara, MagTek, Inc., Panini SpA, Rosetta Technologies, Inc., Vertical Infonet Pvt.Ltd., Source Technologies, Troy Group, Inc., Xerox Corporation Ltd, Uniform Industrial Corporation and ZIH Corp.

Market Segmentation:

Global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition Devices Market, by Technology

MICR Printing Ribbon Encoding Non-Impact MICR Printing

Recognition Technology Waveform Readers Matrix Readers Dual Magnetic Reader Hybrid Device



Global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition Devices Market, by End-user

Banks and Financial Institutes

Government Agencies

Business Organizations

Others (Retailers, etc.)

Global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition Devices Market, by Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

