Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Good Growth Opportunities Till 2017 – 2025

On the basis of component, the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market report covers the following segments:

Growth Drivers

Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation Fuel Market Growth

Increase in the adoption of industry 4.0 solutions and industrial automation, growing need for streamlined and automated data to improve productivity, and support from governments to adopt industrtial automation are driving the growth of smart manufacturing platform market. However, shortage of qualified and experienced IoT workforce and frequent upgradation of software are the main factors that curb the growth of global smart manufacturing platform market.

Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global smart manufacturing platform market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Some of the important industrial segments in APAC comprise oil & gas, electronics, chemical, automotive, and power & energy. Countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China have undertaken scores of initiatives to support the implementation of IIoT in their respective industries at home. Such rising government initiatives to take up latest automation technologies generate an opportunity for this global smart manufacturing platform market.

The global Smart Manufacturing Platform market is segmented as:

Type

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement Platform

Application

Performance Optimization

Asset and Condition Monitoring

Others

Industry

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

