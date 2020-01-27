Swellable Packers Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Swellable Packers Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In global Swellable Packers market, the following companies are covered:

Halliburton

TAM International Inc.

The Weir Group plc

Schlumberger Limited

Tendeka, and Weatherford

Global Swellable Packers Market: Key Trends

The global swellable packers market is poised to witness a healthy growth during the 2018-2026 forecast period. This is mainly because of efficacy of swellable packers as annular barrier during multistage fracture treatment of oil and gas reservoirs. In addition, swelling packers have served to be effective in conjunction with sliding sleeves and plug and perf operations during multistage fracture treatment.

Swellable packers have physical and functional advantages too. Swellable packers combine the advantages of inflatable and mechanical packers sans the complications of traditional technologies. These elastomers serve to reduce water production to the maximum extent, and increase oil and gas production proportionally.

Technological advancements in swellable packers also serves to provide a boost to the swellable packers market. For example, water-swellable elastomer designed and installed in heavy oil wells. These wells use steam to heat up the reservoir and causes oil to flow. The operational limit of these wells is up to the temperature of 575°F (302°C). Such high temperature endurance make water-swellable elastomers suitable for multi-stage fracture treatments during horizontal drilling.

