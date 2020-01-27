Tricyclazole Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Tricyclazole market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=188&source=atm



growth dynamics of the former are related to that of the latter. The key factor boosting the tricyclazole market is the demand for increased food production, riding on the back of soaring global population and evolving dietary preferences.

Paddy accounts for the majority of tricyclazole use and has witnessed high growth in demand thanks to rising population, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific. In order to cater to the high demand for food grains, farmers around the globe have been focused increasing yield as well as profitability by adopting innovative methods. One of the most successful methods of doing this is upping the use of tricyclazole.

Although fungicides are extremely important for the healthy growth of a plant, it has certain drawbacks. Tricyclazole is moderately toxic in nature; however, the degree of precaution needed to avoid environmental toxification is yet to be determined. It has been found that the prolonged exposure to this compound can lead to skin irritation. Nevertheless, the toxicity of tricyclazole is lower than most other fungicides and this offers an incentive for the demand growth of the chemical.

Tricyclazole Market: Application Evaluation

One of the major application areas of tricyclazole-based fungicides is rice. Tricyclazole helps prevent blast disease in paddy, which is one of the primary reasons for crop damage. A key non-agricultural application of tricyclazole is its usage in paints. Tricyclazole can also be used against certain mites and insects.

Some of the fungi neutralized by tricyclazole are botrytis, alternaria blight, powdery mildews, anthracnose, needle casts, scabs and curls, downy mildews, snow molds, wood rot fungi, and rust.

Tricyclazole Market: Geographical Assessment

Europe tops the demand for tricyclazole-based fungicides, with North America following suit. However, the market is expected to witness impressive growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America in the near future owing to increased investments in agriculture and a high demand for food crops. Coffee plants are one of the major crop types that require the application of tricyclazole-based fungicides, offering significant opportunity for those interested in the Latin American market, especially in countries such as Brazil.

Although tricyclazole currently holds less than 5.0% of the global fungicide market, it is projected to grow at a faster pace compared to other fungicide types.

Tricyclazole Market: Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the tricyclazole market are Bayer CropScience, Hangzhou Lochem Industrial Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta AG, and Biostadt India.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Tricyclazole market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

