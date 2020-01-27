Yellow Fever Treatment Market value projected to expand by2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Yellow Fever Treatment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing importance of travel medicine complemented by increasing involvement of respective governments for timely vaccination are the major factors driving the global yellow fever treatment market. However, factors such as demand-supply gap of vaccines and high costs are restraining the growth of this market.

As per data provided by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), there is a large demand-supply gap for yellow fever vaccines. For instance, the demand exceeded supply by almost 44% for the year 2014-2015 despite procurement of all available vaccines by UNICEF. DiTu, LCTA-949, YF-17D, Flaviviruses infection vaccines represent some of the drugs under clinical trials for yellow fever.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global yellow fever treatment market are Panacea Biotech Limited, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Arbovax Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceutcals Inc. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of product portfolio, recent developments, and financial standing.

