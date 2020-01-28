Affective Computing Market to Register a Healthy CAGR Throughout2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Affective Computing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Affective Computing .

This report studies the global market size of Affective Computing , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Affective Computing Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Affective Computing history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Affective Computing market, the following companies are covered:

Global Affective Computing Market: Competitive Analysis

Saffron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Elliptic Labs, Numenta, SightCorp, Google Inc., Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Softkinteic System S.A., Affectiva, Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., and Pyreos Ltd. are some of the key companies operating in the global market for affective computing.

Several market players are inclined to adopt business strategies such as product portfolios, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold on a global scale. For instance, in Jan 2016, Apple, Inc. acquired San Diego-based Emotient, which has developed a technology that can detect a user’s emotion from his/her expressions.

