Africa’s First Hybrid Renewable Energy Facility in Kenya Commences

Climatic change has necessitated the majority of the countries to shift from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources. Additionally, Kenya has become the first African country to innovate a renewable power facility in Meru Region. The county government has partnered with Windlab East Africa and initiated the construction of the hybrid renewable power station that merges wind and solar power stored in a battery.

Mr. Roger Price, Windlab’s CEO stated that Meru Country is a rich energy country equipped with energy resources like solar and wind. Therefore, with the right equipment, this form of energy can be harnessed to produce hybrid renewable energy. Roger further notes that the merger with Windlab global brings the energy equipment’s from Australia to the Meru region. Also, improvement in the energy sector results in a better economy and attracts international investors

The project has incorporated its employees from the community and some have great testimonials on how the project will have a major impact on the lives of the people. Douglas Kaume, a Windlab’s employee borne in Meru county and working as the project developer notes that the benefit of the

