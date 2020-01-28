Barium Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Barium market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Barium market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Barium market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Barium market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

competitive landscape present in the overall scenario.

Global Barium Market: Drivers and Restraints

The exponential demand for alloys in various industries is expected to be the very premise of expanding barium market in the near future. The use of alloys is indispensable, especially in the automotive industry, where they are used for strengthening the structure of the vehicles and making them durable. Thus, the booming automotive industry is expected have a direct, positive impact on the global market. Meanwhile, demand for barium in the steel industry for making steel deoxidizers, production of bearings, and for creating creep resistance are all expected translate into improved revenue for the overall market. The growth of construction sector where paints and varnishes are integral have also upped the demand for barium and its derivatives. In light of these factors, the report states that the demand for barium is expected to remain relatively high in the coming years.

Despite the steady growth drivers, the global market is likely to be hampered by a few challenges. The key restraint for the global market is the fact that barium has a high reactivity rate, which limits its usage under several circumstances. Owing to these reasons, several end users are looking for alternative metals that are safer to use. However, development of barium nanoparticles is expected to present new lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Furthermore, application barium derivatives in X-ray imaging will also offer terrific opportunities to the overall market.

Global Barium Market: Regional Outlook

The global barium market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Of these regions, North America is expected to lead the pack in the coming years. This regional market will be the key consumer of barium derivatives in the coming years due to the strengthening automotive industry and the steel industry. Analysts anticipate that Asia Pacific will also be a significant contributor to the revenue of the global market in the near future. Rising number of manufacturing activities in the region, development of automotive industry, improving construction industry that will demand paints and varnishes, and high demand for various types of packaging are expected to fuel the Asia Pacific barium market. China and India are expected to augment the demand for barium in the next few years in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The report has analyzed some of the leading players in the global market such as Zigong Gold Way International Ltd., Lanxi Daming Chemical, Reagent Wuchang Shenyang, Shandong Xinke Environmental Chemistry Co., NaFine Group, Ningyang Huali Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhangjiaba salinization Ltd., Anyang Mingrui Silicon Industry Co. Ltd., and Alpha Chemika.

