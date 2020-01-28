Bioherbicides Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017- 2025

Market Overview:

The global Bioherbicides market was valued at USD 798.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2659.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The problems associated with chemical herbicides is driving the demand for bioherbicides. The awareness regarding use of naturally available agrochemicals is expected to boost consumption of bioherbicides. The consumption is expected to remain high in Asia Pacific owing to growing demand in India and China.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for organic products

1.2 Easier residue management and reduced chemical hazards

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low consumer adoption

2.2 Low shelf life of bioherbicides

Market Segmentation:

The global Bioherbicidesmarket is segmented on the source, application, formulation, mode of application, mode of action, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Microbials

1.2 Biochemicals

1.3 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Agriculture

2.1.1 Grains and Cereals

2.1.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.1.3 Vegetables and Fruits

2.2 Non-agricultural

2.2.1 Plantation Crops

2.2.2 Turfs and Ornamentals

3. By Formulation:

3.1 Liquid

3.2 Granular

3.3 Others

4. By Mode of Application:

4.1 Soil Treatment

4.2 Foliar Spray

4.3 Seed Treatment

4.4 Post Harvest

5. By Mode of Action:

5.1 MOA involving Photosynthesis

5.2 MOA involving Enzymes

5.3 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

2. Bioherbicides Australia PTY Ltd.

3. Emery Oleochemicals

4. Hindustan Bio-Tech

5. Deer Creek Holdings

6. Mycologic Inc.

7. Verdesian Life Sciences

8. Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd.

9. Innovative Biologicals

10. Ecopesticides International Inc.

11. Certified Organics Australia PTY Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

