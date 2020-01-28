Botanical Skin Care Ingredients Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018 – 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Natural Emollients and Emulsifiers

Natural Plant Oils

Resin Extracts

Natural Plant Extracts

Natural fragrances

Active ingredients

Others

On the basis of Primary Ingredient, the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Grain Extracts

Nut Butters

Floral Extracts

Tea Extracts

Fruit and Vegetable Extracts

Herbal Extracts (excluding floral extracts)

Others

On the basis of Form, the global market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Waxes

Others

On the basis of Grade, the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Others (Food and Pharmaceutical, Food and Cosmetic, Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical)

On the basis of Nature, the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of End-Use, the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Skin maintenance and care Moisturizers and gels Creams (fairness, anti-ageing, night, acne and others) Sunscreens Antiaging Others

Decorative Cosmetics (eyeliners, makeup, color lipsticks, powders, talcs)

Cleansing products (bathing soap, scrubs and lotions)

Odor improvement products (sprays, deodorants, perfumes, scents)

Hair remover products

Others

Global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market are Mountain Rose Herbs, Saba Botanical, Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd., Dried Ingredients, LLC, Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt Ltd, Linnea SA, Rutland Biodynamics Ltd, RIBUS, Berjé Inc. The Green Labs LLC., and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Botanical Skin Care Ingredients market is projected to witness a positive trend over the forecast period. Manufacturers of botanical skin care ingredients are offering natural ingredients with highest quality standards, and consumer safety. The skin care companies are continually exploring into newer natural herbal ingredients as consumers are tending more towards natural ingredients based skin cosmetics and skin care products. Increase in consumer awareness, improved product information on various social media platform and e-commerce websites are stressing manufacturers to focus more detailed information on the source and origin of the skin-care products. The rise in air pollution, adulteration in diets, and higher intake of fast foods rich in carbohydrates has resulted in skin concerns demanding for more top skin care and management which further calls for higher demand for botanical skin care ingredients. Increase in allergies towards chemical based skin care products is additionally driving the growth of botanical skin care ingredients.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in Botanical Skin Care Ingredients report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the primary ingredient and end-uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

