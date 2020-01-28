Canned Seafood Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Canned Seafood Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

prominent players of the market for their shares, regional presence, and recent strategic decisions. By distribution channel, the global canned seafood market can be segmented into restaurants, retailers, wholesalers, and independent traders. Geographically, the report analyzes the opportunities available in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Global Canned Seafood Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals and increased shelf-life of these products due to technologically advanced packaging are among the most primary factors positively influencing the market, besides the growing awareness of the benefits of seafood. The declining prices of exclusive seafood, which is a result of more efficient modes of fishing and transportation, is another important factor that is expected to positively reflect on the market for canned seafood. Moreover, rising fitness culture is increasing the uptake of seafood as they help in muscle building. Furthermore, the report also observes a trend that casual dining in restaurants is declining as consumers now prefer to save travel time and eat in the comfort of their homes. This trend will significantly favor the global canned seafood market. Conversely, government regulations to maintain the quality standards of the canned food is expected to hinder the growth rate to a certain extend during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the segment of retailers and independent dealers is expected to rise at the most robust rate, owing to the ease of availability of these products in food marts and supermarkets.

Global Canned Seafood Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America and Europe account for most of the demand for canned seafood, which is due to busy lifestyle, high awareness levels of the benefits of seafood, and improved shelf-life of these products. The U.S., the U.K, Spain, and France are some of the key country-wide markets for canned seafood in these two regions. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific canned seafood market is also expected to expand quickly during the forecast period, especially driven by emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.

Companies mentioned in the research report

High Liner Foods, Tri Marine International, Oceana group, Mazetta Company, Gomes da Costa, CamilAilmentos, and Mark Foods Inc. are some of the prominent companies currently operational in global canned seafood market, which is highly competitive in nature with the presence of several domestic players. Another challenge for the vendors is to assure the nutritious values of the packaged products.

