Cinnamon Oil Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2026

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Cinnamon Oil market has been segmented as –

Cinnamon Leaf Oil

Cinnamon Bark Oil

On the basis of application, the global Cinnamon Oil market has been segmented as –

Therapeutics

Personal care & Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Food and beverages

Others

On the basis of nature, the global Cinnamon Oil market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

Global Cinnamon Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cinnamon oil market are: Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd, Now Health Group Inc, Sun Organic, doTERRA International, Young Living Limited, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. Bonsoul, LorAnn Oils Inc, Firmenich, PerfumersWorld, Sigma Aldrich, Synthite Industries ltd, The John D. Walsh Company, The Essential Oil Company, Charabot S.A. and The Lermond Company, among others.

The global cinnamon oil market has evolved over the time due to the increase in demand for cinnamon oil in the aromatherapy and is expected to continue to grow in the same manner, over the forecast period.

Global Cinnamon Oil Market: Key Developments

In October 2017: Organic Aromas launched essential oil products which included cinnamon oil, in order to cater the increasing demand for aromatherapy products.

Organic Aromas launched essential oil products which included cinnamon oil, in order to cater the increasing demand for aromatherapy products. In May 2016 : doTERRA international expanded its presence in North America region by opening two new distribution centers.

doTERRA international expanded its presence in North America region by opening two new distribution centers. In January 2016 : Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) expanded its production facility by opening a manufacturing plant in Sydney, Australia.

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) expanded its production facility by opening a manufacturing plant in Sydney, Australia. In May 2015:Melaleuca launched a new product line of 100 % pure essential oils which included cinnamon oil, in order to enhance its product portfolio

Opportunities for Market Participants

Essential oil market is highly dynamic in nature as demand and supply equation keeps on shifting from one edge to the other. Cinnamon oil is the key ingredient of the essential oil used in aromatherapy. As aromatherapy is an alternative medicine practice, which uses pure essential oils, derived from plants, to cure ailments and promote wellbeing. The beneficial effects of essential cinnamon oils to the body are applied many ways, through massage, compresses, baths, vaporizers, inhalations and atomizers. Cinnamon oil is extensively used for its floral scent and woody aroma and the most commonly used essential oil in the world today. So the opportunities lies for the players those who are entering in the cinnamon oil market, as the involvement of big players for cinnamon oil is still lacking at a global level.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the sources, forms, application and end use segments of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Cinnamon Oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

