Cool Roofs Market Applications Analysis 2019-2026

In 2025, the market size of the Cool Roofs Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cool Roofs .

This report studies the global market size of Cool Roofs , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cool Roofs market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Cool Roofs for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, roof type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roofs market by segmenting it in terms of roof slope, roof type, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for cool roofs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual roof slope, roof type, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global cool roofs market are Owens Corning, Certain Teed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., Malarkey Roofing, and Polyglass S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the cool roofs market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on roof slope, roof type, and application segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each major roof type, roof slope, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Slope

Steep Slope Roofs

Low Slope Roofs

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Type

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified BUR

Single-ply Membranes

Tiles & Slates

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Others(including Wood Shakes, Clays, and Concretes)

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global cool roofs market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by key players in the global cool roofs market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the cool roofs market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global cool roofs market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Cool Roofs product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Cool Roofs market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cool Roofs from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Cool Roofs competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Cool Roofs market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Cool Roofs breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Cool Roofs market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Cool Roofs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

