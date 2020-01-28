Diapers Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2027

The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Diapers market. It sheds light on how the global Diapers market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Diapers market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Diapers market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Diapers market.
Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Diapers market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Diapers market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.
competitive dynamics, and market structure. The report projects factors that will heavily influence the course of growth (or decline) of the diaper market and its sub-markets.
The report segregates the global diaper market on the basis of type, gender, age, and geography, and branches these further according to their sub-segments. A comprehensive analysis of the global diaper market is enabled by the use of industry-recognized databases and research tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, underpinned by sound primary and secondary research.
Overview
According to the findings of the report, the global diaper market is poised to be worth US$63.2 billion by 2017. There are a myriad of demographic as well as consumer-behavior-related factors actively at play in the diaper market – these create a fertile ground for the growth of the market.
The report notes that the expansion of the global diapers market is hinged on falling infant mortality rates, working mothers seeking convenience, and a notable rise in the geriatric population. While the advent and adoption of adult diapers has caused the market dynamics to shift, this has in no way challenged the supreme position held by baby diapers worldwide.
The baby diapers segment within the diapers market can be further sub-segmented into: disposable diapers, cloth diapers, swim pants, and training nappies. As of 2010, disposable diapers were the premier segment and will continue to stay firmly at the forefront of growth over the report’s forecast period. Biodegradable disposable diapers are emerging as a strong contender in the diapers market, as both consumers and environmental regulatory agencies are in favor of them. Disposable diapers of other varieties-super-absorbent, ultra-absorbent, and regular disposable diapers-will also see reasonable growth.
The report studies both baby diapers and adult diapers markets. While the former has an undisputedly large share in the global diapers market, the latter is inching toward becoming a massive market in itself. The rise of the adult diapers segment can be ascribed to the product’s use in healthcare facilities and by geriatric individuals suffering from incontinence and or those confined to the bed due to health issues. Latin America constituted the largest market for adult diapers in the world and will likely remain the leader through the report’s forecast period.
The report also analyzes and forecasts other regional markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe leads the pack with a share of more than one third of the global diapers market. A fifth of the market is held by North America, where the penetration of diapers is close to 100%, creating a roadblock for any evident growth. Western Europe suffers the same problem.
Companies mentioned in the global baby diapers market
The report on the global diapers market analyzes the financial performance, product portfolio, business developments and growth strategies of the following companies: Hengan, Kimberly and Clark, Procter & Gamble, and Kao Corporation.
Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Table of Contents Covered In Diapers Market Are:
Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Diapers market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Diapers market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.
Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Diapers market, and market size by player.
Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Diapers market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.
Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Diapers market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.
North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.
Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.
China Market: It gives analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.
Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.
Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.
MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.
Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Diapers market. This section also includes the Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Diapers market.
Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.
Key Questions Answered in Diapers Market Report are:
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Diapers market in the next five years?
- Which segment will take the lead in the global Diapers market?
- What is the average manufacturing cost?
- What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Diapers market?
- Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Diapers market?
- Which company will show dominance in the global Diapers market?
