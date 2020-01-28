Farm Animal Drug Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Farm Animal Drug Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Farm Animal Drug .

This report studies the global market size of Farm Animal Drug , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3353&source=atm

This study presents the Farm Animal Drug Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Farm Animal Drug history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Farm Animal Drug market, the following companies are covered:

Key Trends

Drugs for farm animals have gained immense significance in meeting the nutritional requirements of livestock across the globe. The rising demand for meat and dairy products in various parts of the world has led farm owners and livestock managers to spend substantial sums in keeping these animals healthy. The extensive demand for these drugs in preventing a variety of infectious diseases among animals is also positively driving the growth of the market. To this end, the market in recent years has witnessed burgeoning production of anti-infective drugs. The emergence of new diseases, notably avian influenza H5N1, has caused considerable concern among industry players and governments alike, favoring the growth of the market.

Global Farm Animal Drug Market: Market Potential

The substantial consumption of meat and dairy products among humans has led to the emergent condition of antimicrobial resistance, have found indiscriminate use of antibiotics among farm animals, confirmed several regulatory agencies in recent years. According to World Health Organization, the overuse of antibiotics in animals in the recent decade has been found to be contributing to the growing drug resistance in humans with serious health repercussions. Antimicrobial resistance is a genuine concern and has recently generated widespread attention in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and several European countries. In a bid to curb the routine use of antibiotics to boost the health and prevent diseases, WHO has recently drafted new guidelines for farmers in Europe and harped on more stringent implementation in countries where the overuse is prominent.

Against the backdrop of rising antimicrobial-resistant infections world over, Health Canada has in July 2017 drafted a framework to urge livestock farmers in Canada to prevent the overuse of antibiotics. Starting December 2018, farm owners will be required to get prescription from veterinarians to buy scores of common veterinary antibiotics. Such stringent regulations are likely to have wide impact on the market potential over the forecast period of 2017–2025.

Global Farm Animal Drug Market: Regional Outlook

The study offers critical insights into the outlook of various regional markets and highlights promising avenues and key investment trends in these regions. Developed and developing regions are expected to be potentially prominent regional markets for farm animal drugs. Europe will contribute attractive revenues to the global markets, driven by the burgeoning demand for meat. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a vastly lucrative market, with the burgeoning demand for farm animal drugs being attributed to the rapidly rising livestock industry in its key economies.

Global Farm Animal Drug Market: Competitive Outlook

The report takes a detailed look at the prevailing competitive dynamics in various parts of the globe. It analyzes the regulatory framework likely to shape that dynamics in the coming years. Several players are focusing on new product launches and spending copious funds on research and development activities and clinical trials pertaining to the efficacy of veterinary drugs and medicines. Some of the players holding prominent positions in the farm animal drugs market include Zydus Animal Health Ltd., Zoetis, Inc., Virbac SA, Alembic Animal Health, Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Bayer AG.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3353&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Farm Animal Drug product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Farm Animal Drug , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Farm Animal Drug in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Farm Animal Drug competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Farm Animal Drug breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3353&source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Farm Animal Drug market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Farm Animal Drug sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.