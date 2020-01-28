Food Antioxidants Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Food Antioxidants market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Food Antioxidants market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Food Antioxidants market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Drivers and Restraints

The growing focus on the expansion of the end use applications of food antioxidants is considered to be one of the major factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global food antioxidants market in the next few years. In addition, a substantial rise in the prepared food industry and a robust rise in the purchasing power of consumers are some of the other important factors likely to accelerate the market’s growth in the near future.

On the other hand, the low awareness among consumers concerning the advantages of food antioxidants and the high cost of natural food are projected to curb the growth of the global food antioxidants market in the next few years. Moreover, the rise in the packaging cost owing to the multi-page labeling and the strict government regulations in developed economies are expected to restrict the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, the untapped opportunities in several developing nations are estimated to offer promising opportunities for growth in the next few years.

Global Food Antioxidants Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for food antioxidants has been categorized on the basis of geography in order to provide a detailed study of the overall market. The key factors encouraging the growth of the leading segments have been provided in the study, along with the market share and estimated growth rate. This is expected to help the key players operating in the global food antioxidants market in making effective business decisions and investments throughout the forecast period.

According to the research report, currently Asia Pacific holds a massive share of the global food antioxidants market and is anticipated to maintains its leading position throughout the forecast period. This region is estimated to register a robust growth rate in the near future, thanks to the tremendously rising population and the growing demand for prepared foods. In addition, the growing middle class population with their rising disposable income are some of the other factors predicted to supplement the growth of the food antioxidants market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for food antioxidants is anticipated to grow at a robust rate throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large number of players and the increasing level of competition are expected to supplement the growth of the global market in the next few years. The marketing tactics and the business strategies that are being used by the leading players have been presented in the research study to offer a strong understanding of the overall market.

Furthermore, the product portfolio, financial status, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments in the global food antioxidants market have been included in the scope of the study. Some of the prominent players operating in the food antioxidants market across the globe are Frutarom, Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kalsec Inc., Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd., Barentz Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Inc., BASF SE, and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

