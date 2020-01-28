How Innovation is Changing the Lead Acid Battery Market

Assessment of the Global Lead Acid Battery Market

The recent study on the Lead Acid Battery market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Lead Acid Battery market.

The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Lead Acid Battery market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Lead Acid Battery market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Lead Acid Battery across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lead acid battery market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the lead acid battery market has been classified into flooded and sealed. The sealed product type segment has been sub-segmented into AGM and gel. In terms of application type, the lead acid battery market has been segregated into automotive, motorcycles, motive power, renewable power, UPS & telecom, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for lead acid battery in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of lead acid battery for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global lead acid battery market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in thousand units. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global lead acid battery market. Key players operating in the lead acid battery market include EnerSys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, and GS Yuasa Corporation. Other players include First National Battery, NorthStar, Amar Raja Batteries Ltd, HOPPECKE, Exide Technologies, HBL Power Systems Limited, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., and Trojan Battery Company.

Lead Acid Battery Market, by Product Type

Flooded

Sealed AGM Gel



Lead Acid Battery Market, by Application

Automotive

Motorcycles

Motive Power

Renewable Power

UPS & Telecom

Others (Wheelchairs, etc.)

Lead Acid Battery Market, By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

The market for sealed lead acid battery products is smaller as compared to the market for flooded lead acid battery products, due to the high demand from automotive and motorcycle application segments.

Lead acid batteries are majorly employed for starting, lighting, and ignition in automotive application. Flooded lead acid battery is more suitable due to its quick surge of energy for automotive application.

On a global scale, 80% of the lead acid batteries produced are recycled. Lead acid battery is the most recycled product.

The flooded segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.

AGM sealed lead acid batteries are less expensive than gel sealed lead acid batteries. Therefore, these are gaining popularity due to their high performance in varied temperatures.

Automotive and motorcycle application segments held more than 60% share of the market in 2017. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the lead acid battery market during the forecast period.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Lead Acid Battery market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Lead Acid Battery market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Lead Acid Battery market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Lead Acid Battery market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Lead Acid Battery market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Lead Acid Battery market in 2019?

