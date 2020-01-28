Influenza B Infection Market foreseen to grow exponentially over2018 – 2028

Global Influenza B Infection Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Influenza B Infection industry.

Segmentations

The global influenza B infections market can be segmented based on drug class, pipeline assessment and geography. Histopathological examinations help in assessing airway, and tissues of lung, heart, and lymph node for determining influenze B infection. Various molecules under pipeline for treating influenza B infections are BTL- TML001, favipiravir, and CR-9114. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend influenza vaccines for individuals with high risk such as healthcare workers, the elderly population, children and people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthmatics, and heart disorder patients. Influenza vaccines are commonly administered as injection or nasal spray.

Antiviral drugs of class M2 protein inhibitors such as adamantine derivatives and neuraminidase inhibitors including zanamivir and oseltamivir are generally used to treat the infection. Zanamivir and oseltamivir help shorten the duration of the infection and also lower the risk of development of additional complications, though these drugs cause mild side-effects such as nausea and vomiting. Recent studies suggest that antiviral drugs such as amantadine and rimantadine are no longer effective due to generation of resistance by influenza virus. Home remedies include fluid intake, rest and over-the-counter painkillers. Acetaminophen helps in relieving headache, muscle ache and fever. However, aspirin is contraindicated since it increases the risk of Reyes’ syndrome. Antibiotics are recommended only in cases of bacterial complications and are also known to cause side effects and development of antibiotic resistance. Various other alternative treatments include homeopathic and herbal medicines though their safety and efficacy is yet under evaluation.

Global Influenza B Infection Market: Competitive Landscape

Geographically, the global influenza B infection market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Yearly, approximately 200,000 people in the U.S. need to be hospitalized due to complications related to flu.

Some of the key players contributing to the global influenza B infections market have been AltraVax, Inc., Autoimmune Technologies, LLC, Crucell N.V., Chimerix, Inc., REPLICor, Inc., Humabs BioMed SA, ContraFect Corporation, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

