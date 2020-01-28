Local Author’s Book Enters Amazon Top 50 Best Sellers

Prince George, BC, Canada – Last week “Positively Georgia” by Prince George author Elizabeth Ferris was named to Amazon’s Top 50 Best Selling Books in Children’s Literature Collections. The honor comes as “Positively Georgia – The Motivational Tale of a Unique Airedale” reaches a larger international audience and social media appreciation.

Ferris has just released the book in paperback making it available to an even wider audience. Up until now Positively Georgia has only been sold in special edition hardcover. The paperback’s lower price will make the story accessible for a growing audience of children and adults.

“I owe a great debt of gratitude to all who bought the hardcover. You got the ball rolling for me and Georgia. The book is taking off and getting a lot of attention we never expected,” Ferris said.

Positively Georgia portrays the Ferris family’s real life Airedale dog in a series of illustrated adventures. Georgia goes through her day with a positive outlook that turns common events into wondrous experiences.

The story serves as a positive lesson for children of all ages and an inspiring tale for parents, grandparents, and caretakers.

The book teaches children are special, have unique gifts, and can make important contributions to the world around them. While it’s intended for kids 8 and older, younger children enjoy the story and pictures, especially when shared by an adult.

Ferris says she frequently receives notes from readers. “People tell me they read the book to their children and everyone laughs at Georgia’s jokes. Many say they’ve read motivational books before, but never presented like this. Georgia has a very special point of view,” Ferris said.

Positively Georgia is part of a growing trend to spend more time with books. Audiences are growing frustrated with the constant flood of information from digital devices. Many are going “old school” to read a good book to a child.

This not only brings back fond memories for parents, but introduces children to the wonder of books. Studies show children who are read to often earn better grades in school and go further in their education. The experience also creates a closer bond between parent and child.

“Reading helps kids build a longer attention span. The adventures of Georgia work to promote imagination, creativity, and belief in what can be,” Ferris said.

Market research in the book industry says the sales of children’s books is up while sales of other genres remain unchanged. Most children’s books sell by word of mouth with old favorites accounting for the majority of sales. Positively Georgia is a new book receiving wide acceptance in a market that is often dominated by classic titles.

Positively Georgia was first released in December 2019 and has enjoyed rapid success. Learn more about Elizabeth Ferris at FerrisBooks.com. Search for Positively Georgia on Amazon.

