Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Bio Composites Market during 2014 – 2020

FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Bio Composites Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Bio Composites by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Bio Composites Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2014 – 2020 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Bio Composites Market during the assessment period 2014 – 2020.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Bio Composites market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the Bio Composites Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Bio Composites Market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Bio Composites Market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Bio Composites Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.

Important queries related to the Bio Composites Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Bio Composites Market?

Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Bio Composites Market?

How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?

Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Bio Composites Market?

What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

key players in the market are divided into two groups which are bio composite manufacturers and bio composite suppliers. The main producers of natural fibre composites in the market are Flexform Technologies, Technaro GmbH, Procotex S.A. Corporation NV and Greengran B.V. The prominent suppliersof natural fibre composites are Stemergy, Bast Fibers, LLC and Crailar.

Many companies offering bio composites are aggressively trying to enhance their product portfolio to meet customer requirements and explore untapped markets. The bio composite market in APAC is highly fragmented and existing players try to develop partnership agreements amongst themselves and with smaller companies.

After a decade of extraordinary developments with regard to artificial fibres, bio composites have garnered high interest from the automotive sector, especially for interior and exteriors of automobiles. Social concerns, depleting carbon resources and ecological regulations have initiated the search for new products and processes that are environment friendly. The combination of natural fibres and composites can reduce dependence on petroleum-based composite material. Bio composites could ultimately replace petroleum-based composite material in various applications areas such as automotive and construction. This could also offer new manufacturing and environmental benefits. Increasing use of bio composites can help maintain CO2 balance in Earth’s atmosphere. Awareness with regard to the environment and new government regulations like CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy), new national and state emission standards will catalyze increased research for eco-friendly products in the application industry. As bio composites are produced from renewable sources such as wood pulp, jute fibers, cellulose fiber etc., it is imperative that the cost of raw materials will be stable in coming years. In addition to this high volume production of bio composites will also minimize the production cost, thus market prices of bio composites.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report provides analysis and information by categories such as market applications and region. It covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

