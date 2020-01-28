Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Metal Implants and Medical Alloys market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

leading vendors within the global metal implants and medical alloys market would heavily invest in research and development. This strategy could help these players in optimizing the most suited materials for manufacturing implants.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of metal implants and medical alloys market include –

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

ATI Specialty Alloys & Components (US)

Johnson Matthey Plc (UK)

Ametek Specialty Products (US)

Aperam S.A. (Luxembourg)

Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Dental Implants

The demand for metal implants and medical alloys has dramatically increased in the dental industry. Furthermore, the use of breast implants has also gained popularity in recent times, which has given a thrust to the growth of the global market.

Constrained Availability of Materials used for Implants

The most common metals used for manufacturing implants are cobalt and titanium. Due to the low availability of these metals, the growth rate of the metal implants and medical alloys could steady down in coming years.

Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global metal implants and medical alloys market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The metal implants and medical alloys market in North America is expanding alongside advancements in the healthcare industry.

The global metal implants and medical alloys can be segmented as:

By Type

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Cobalt Chrome

Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Spinal Fusion

Craniofacial

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Hip

Knee

Shoulder Reconstruction

