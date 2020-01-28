Miticides Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Global Miticides market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Miticides market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Miticides market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Miticides market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of crop type, the global Miticides market has been segmented as –

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

On the basis of Application, the global Miticides market has been segmented as –

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

On the basis of the types, the global Miticides market has been segmented as –

Biological Miticides

Chemical Miticides

On the basis of the form, the global Miticides market has been segmented as –

Dry

Liquid

Global Miticides Market: Key Takeaway

Herbicides and Insecticides are being considered as the main dominating segments in the global pesticides market. Moreover, the Home & Garden accounts the higher share of consumption in the insecticides segment which paves an opportunity for Miticides market. China is being considered as the major producer and exporter of insecticides and other types of pesticides.

Global Miticides Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Miticides market are FMC Corporation, United Phosphorus, Inc., Syngenta, Gowan, BASF, Bayer, Monsanto Company, Mantis Plant Protection among others

Key Trends: Global Miticides Market

Major shareholding companies for Miticides have been strategizing on coming up with innovative products catering to the varying needs. The companies are also acquiring establishments dealing with miticides business.

Global Miticides Market: Key Developments

In the year 2017, FMC Corporation, announced the acquisition of a significant portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business.

In the year 2018, United Phosphorus Ltd, expanded its product offering by launching two new insecticides among which one is Miticides in the Indian market on June 6.

In the year 2013, Monsanto completed the acquisition of Climate Corporation. The company focuses on providing farmers with critical information about factors affecting the growth of their crops.

Opportunities for Miticides Market Participants

Gardening is being practiced in the majority of households in several major parts of North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. Owing to the fact, gardening requires high maintenance factors, helps trigger the demand for miticides products in these regions.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

