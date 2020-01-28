Oats Market Revenue and Value Chain2017 – 2025

Oats Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oats industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oats manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Oats market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Oats Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Oats industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Oats industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Oats industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Oats Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Oats are included:

Drivers and Restraints

Acting as a major catalyst in the global oats market is the availability of a range of products. Nimble players are seen fortifying their products with new healthy ingredients or adding various flavors to entice more consumers. Their aggressive marketing and advertising strategies are also boding well for sales in the global oats market.

Another reason why the market is seeing revenue growth is because of the rising awareness about healthy foods. Oats are rich in fibers and thus help in the process of digestion. In this manner, they also serve to bring down the level of cholesterol in the blood. Increasing westernization of food habits of people because of globalization that has led to free trade between the nations of the world is also responsible for market growth. Further, the surging influence of the social media is also benefitting the global oats market.

The global oats market growth is being supplemented by the usage of oats in different foods such as muesli, cookies, biscuits, and cakes. Oats also are used in the feed industry since they are easier to feed to animals than other grains. The high fiber content of oats and beta-glucans are perfect for the animal body.

Global Oats Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global oats market at present is being driven mainly by the segment of instant oats which are essentially oat groats steamed and rolled into different flakes. Their biggest USP is that they stay fresh for a long time and can be cooked more easily than other varieties of oats. They also have a soft, mushy texture. Apart from that, instant oats are also seeing their sales rise because of their usage in making cookies, muffins, and bread, among other things. Sensing an opportunity in it, manufacturers are also coming up with various flavours.

Global Oats Market: Regional Analysis

With respect to regions, the global oats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America currently leads the market powered primarily by the U.S. This is because of the rising demand for convenience food in the region and the high spending capacity of people. Besides, too much intake of junk foods leading to obesity in many people has also served to shift focus on healthier foods such as oats. In fact, the U.S. is one of the main importers of raw oats.

Going forward, Asia Pacific oats market is predicted to rise at a significant pace. This is because of the changing eating patterns owing to the increasingly hectic schedules of people and their greater disposable incomes.

Global Oats Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent participants in the global oats market include Quaker Oats Company, Kellogg's, Bagrry's India Ltd., Nestle, Dr. McDougall's Right Foods., General Mills, and Abbott Nutrition.

