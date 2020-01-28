Plastic Furniture Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2018-2028

Plastic Furniture Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Plastic Furniture Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Plastic Furniture Market over the assessment period 2018-2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Plastic Furniture Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Plastic Furniture Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Plastic Furniture Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018-2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Plastic Furniture market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Plastic Furniture Market over the considered assessment period.

Plastic Furniture Market – Additional Insight

Demand for Commercial Plastic Furniture to Dwindle; Manufacturers Target Residential Buyers

The global market for plastic furniture has been witnessing healthy growth with commercial sector accounting for more than one-third share of the market revenues. However, with the increasing growth of the construction industry worldwide, especially in developing countries, the demand for plastic furniture is expected to surge significantly in the residential sector.

Increasing demand for wood and metal furniture in the commercial real estate is driving commercial buyers away from the plastic furniture market. Moreover, increasing discretionary spending and government incentives boosting developments in the residential construction projects are generating high sales potential for plastic furniture in the residential sector. Leading manufacturers in the plastic furniture market shifting their focus on residential buyers to unlock profitable growth opportunities in the coming future.

