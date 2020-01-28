Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market

The recent study on the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market.

The study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market during the forecast period.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market establish their foothold in the current Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market solidify their position in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market?

