Property Management Software Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global property management software market. Key players profiled in the property management software market include AppFolio, Inc., Arthur Online Ltd., Buildium, LLC, Chetu Inc., Convoyant LLC, CoreLogic, Entrata, Inc., First byte Solutions Ltd., London Computer Systems, Maintenance Connection, MRI Software, LLC, Property Boulevard, PropertyBoss Solutions, Qube Global Software, RealPage, Inc., Re-Leased Software Company Ltd., ResMan, Rockend Pty. Ltd., Rosmiman Software Corporation, Skyline Property Management, and Yardi Systems, Inc.

The global property management software market is segmented as below:

Global Property Management Software Market, by Component

Software On Premise Cloud

Services System Integration Training & Support Consulting



Global Property Management Software Market, by End-user

Housing Association

Property Managers/ Agents

Corporate Occupiers

Property Investors

Others (Affordable Housing & Other Specialties)

Global Property Management Software Market, by Application

Commercial Retail Spaces Office Spaces Hotels Others (Airports, Seaports, etc.)

Residential Multi-family Housing/ Apartments Apartment Building (Low rise) Apartment Tower (High rise) Single Family Housing Others (Student Housing, etc.)



Global Property Management Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



