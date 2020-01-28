Rare Earth Elements Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

Rare Earth Elements Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Rare Earth Elements industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Rare Earth Elements manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Rare Earth Elements market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Rare Earth Elements Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Rare Earth Elements industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Rare Earth Elements industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Rare Earth Elements industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Rare Earth Elements Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Rare Earth Elements are included:

Notable Developments

In recent times, China has emerged as the leading manufacturer of rare earth elements. The country is planning to expand its production to unprecedented levels by entering new territories. The country is looking to collaborate with US-based entities in order to increase its total production. This move shall be a huge plus for the growth of the global rare earth elements market.

With the collapse of Molycorp Inc. in 2015, the Australian market for rare earth elements had suffered a huge setback. However, the country is gradually gathering its reigns in the market. Australian vendors are projected to make a comeback in the global rare earth metals market in the years to follow. This factor shall have a favourable impact on the growth of the global market.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market: Growth Drivers

Improvements in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

The use of rare earth elements in the manufacturing of magnets has played an integral role in driving market demand. Electric vehicles have emerged as the central idea within the energy sector. The potential of electric vehicles to overhaul the dynamics of the energy sector is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. Moreover, several other high-end applications involve the use of rare earth elements. There is a humongous amount of revenues flowing in to the global market. The need for glass and magnet across multiple industries has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors. The growth of the rare earth elements market is a function of advancements in the energy sector.

Growth of Electronics Industry

The electronics industry is also a key consumer of rare earth elements, and the stellar size of the former is a central driver of demand. Manufacturing of high-quality mobile phones and headsets has generated tremendous volume of revenues within the global rare earth elements market. The next decade is expected to witness advancements in geological research. Besides, traces of rare earth elements can be a vital indicator of several geological factors. The revenue index of the global rare earth elements market is projected to improve in the years to come.

